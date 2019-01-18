Zadig & Voltaire Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Zadig & Voltaire is building out its proposal for men, with artistic director Cecilia Bönström choosing to channel rock and Pop Art aesthetics for fall. Hoodies and T-shirts — some in neon pink, others more classic black or gray — referenced Andy Warhol with their graphic vintage prints.

In a grungier register, Kurt Cobain provided inspiration for a distressed striped sweater and an otherwise classic knit with tie-dye motifs, black corduroy pants and a sludgy green suede jacket. Elsewhere, military elements, which are performing well for the contemporary label in men’s, were carried over from spring with added volume. When it came to accessories, Zadig’s black leather bags were adorned with dull, gold, razor blade hardware, a new detail.

Certain men’s looks will feature on the runway when the label takes its show back to New York next month, after presenting its spring collection in Paris for a season last September.