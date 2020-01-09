Sergio Tacchini Men's Fall 2020

Sergio Tacchini chose Florence to unveil its new course under the creative direction of Public School’s cofounder Dao-Yi Chow staging a presentation under the iron and glass roof of the Tepidarium Del Roster greenhouse decked in pink lightning for the occasion.

Guests were invited to pass through three rooms collecting vintage gears from decades past, which served as sources of inspiration for Choi’s fall collection, an energetic lineup of uncomplicated pieces donned in vibrant hues.

Overall the collection felt a tad nostalgic with Eighties colorblocking tracksuits crafted from nylon — a nod to New York’s hip-hop scene — and cable-knit cardigans in a combination of blue, green and white that referenced the looks of tennis stars such as Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and Goran Ivanisevic, who wore the label on court.

In keeping with his commitment to bring the brand back to its old splendor, Chow said he wanted to “find the updated versions of the classics so that the collection felt rich and had structure.” To wit, track pants crafted from printed silk featuring graphic patterns were luxe iterations on the brand’s Nineties styles, while pintucked, wide-leg pants with fully constructed waistband curtain were paired with cozy mohair knitwear with shirt collars.