Global political tension has been infiltrating British designers’ mentality and casting a moody spell on the London men’s shows.

But Priya Ahluwalia offered a welcome antidote with a presentation bursting with color and positivity.

Inspired by the Sixties, she incorporated psychedelic wave prints, added cool glossy leather accessories and mix-and-matched traditional check and stripe patterns.

The references were varied, as the designer wanted to take a “cross-cultural” view rather than focus on a single theme. She said she looked at everything from the Swinging Sixties in London to the border conflicts in Asia, India and Pakistan at the time.

Unabashedly retro items included patchwork grandpa knits, striped polo shirts and bright check separates. But the designer ensured the collection still felt up-to-date by incorporating tracksuits and cool padded jackets or trenchcoats.

“I enjoy the now but also enjoy the romanticized ideas of how yesterday was easier, even though it might not necessarily be true,” said the designer, who was as upbeat as her collection, jumping up and down and hugging guests at her presentation.

She has every right to be excited: In her first season alone she managed to grow her retail distribution to 13 global stockists, including the likes of Browns and Matchesfashion.com.