Art School Men's Fall 2020

It felt like Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt had finally graduated from art school. Instead of relying on antics and crazy theatrics, the design duo presented a collection that showed off everything they’ve learned in past seasons.

Strip away the sequins and sparkly dresses and you get a black-and-white collection that focused on tailoring and construction. Influenced by workwear, the duo reimagined different iterations of the artist’s smock: A-line shaped dresses, shirts with oversize collars and a make-do style with ropes as belts.

Attention to detail showed in the linen pieces. Jackets were cut with curved, double-hems and rips. and silver hardware added dimension to the tonal looks. A black dress with 3-D ruching and feathers was a highlight.