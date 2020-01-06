Astrid Andersen Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

The Seventies is emerging as the decade of the week in London, with designers seeking comfort in family and childhood memories, and nostalgic for the days of peace and equality marches, anti-war protests and utopian dreams.

Astrid Anderson based her collection around the era, with the roses on her mother’s first sofa morphing into a swirly, abstract print on her signature, delicate track suits and camouflage creeping across everything from trousers to the voluminous patchwork fur that closed the show. There were lots of stripes, too, on hippie fringed ponchos and short fur coats.

The Danish-born Anderson is an unapologetic fan of fur and has been working for years with Saga. Maybe it’s the fact that London Fashion Week Men’s takes place so close to New Year’s, maybe because it was a Sunday night, but there were zero anti-fur protesters outside the Truman Brewery before, or after, the show. Maybe they were just too tired.

It wasn’t just the fur — which came as a zingy tangerine coat; a sporty, zip-front jacket, and a camo chubby — that lent a glamorous edge to this streetwear-packed collection. Anderson also worked with gold, handmade lace; sparkly zebra jacquards and long, luscious puffers that could have doubled as luxe sleeping bags.