Band of Outsiders Men's Fall 2020

Creative director Angelo Van Mol said that he was feeling more confident this season in using color as he showed a small collection using primary red, blues and yellows.

The designer said he was also influenced by his Boy Scout days, which he showed via scout-inspired gear such as a neckerchief and bucket hats. The clothes could be easily imagined in an outdoor setting: pants with rolled cuffs, a hoodie and a puffer jacket. It was a formulaic combination and for a collection Van Mol deemed as confident, the designer played it rather safe with his designs.

The bright colors were refreshing, though, and a bright red jacket with an illustrated print was a highlight. Scout’s honor.