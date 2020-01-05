Bethany Williams Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

A recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, Williams is becoming known as much for her activism, community and social work as she is for her fashion. She’s also been flying the sustainability flag and working with recycled and upcycled materials.

For fall, Williams drew inspiration from her work with U.K. charity The Magpie Project, which helps homeless mothers and children, and her colorful collection was inspired by craft and play. Made with humble and traditional materials and techniques, the collection was filled with hand-knit sweaters, fringed blanket coats and pieces inspired by children’s clothing.

It was an upbeat, high-energy show with lots of color and sparkle, and looks that worked on men and women alike: Cartoonish patterns and illustrations spilled over anoraks, sailor pants, and knitwear while Lego-esque color blocks were stacked or patch-worked across trouser suits and a pair of overalls.

A belted coat with wide lapels looked like it was pieced together from tiny colored tiles and trimmed with Post-It notes. It was a standout, and would put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces.

Not all of these clothes were flattering. Some looked downright silly, including multi-colored patchwork overalls that seemed fit for a circus clown.

Williams also needs to work harder at detail and fit: The fringed blanket coat could have been a winner, but the sleeves were too long and the silhouette baggy, while a voluminous printed dress with ruffled sleeves resembled one of those Victorian child outfits the artist Grayson Perry likes to wear.