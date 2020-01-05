Galleries

Bianca Saunders re-created dancehall parties for her presentation and focused on movement and contrast for her new collection. The space was sectioned off into curtained partitions where models grooved to dancehall music. “I wanted to create a peep show idea of the dancehall scene, because dance can be quite sexual and when you’re at a club, despite being surrounded by people, you’re very much in your own moment,” she mused.

Despite their tailored construction, the clothes were designed to dance in. Saunders curved seams, twisted fabrics and moved shoulder seams closer to the neck so that it would shift. Long overcoats had double hems that moved easily over long and loose shirts. A bleached and fluid denim ensemble stole the show.

By altering its construction, Saunders breathed new life into these men’s wear staples.