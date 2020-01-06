Delada Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Lada Komarova, founder of Delada, looks further into Russia in the Nighties with the fall 2020 collection, titled “Cheap Wealth.” Russian street style and folk prints were reimagined for today’s fashion audience.

Growing up in pre- and post-Soviet Union Russia, Komarova argued that the craze over fashion and luxury at that time, which was considered extravagant to the West, was, in fact, a fundamental representation of the substantial change in the once strict Socialist state.

The look book — under the creative direction of Steven Ma, who took a stake in the brand last year, and Stavros Karelis, founder of edgy London’s retailer Machine-A — was shot in an abandoned household to highlight the glamour of the brand’s best-selling tailored shirts and suits with disheveled edges and floral details.