  View Gallery — 21   Photos

Eastwood Danso presented an all-black collection of familiar and easy-to-wear styles. From track pants to pullovers and sweatshirts, Danso’s designs were commercially universal. Not much could go wrong with such a straightforward collection, but pieces that did stand out included a patched cropped zip-up vest and padded jackets with a drawstring waist. It would have been nice to see the designer play it a little less safe and explore these ideas further.

Eastwood Danso LFW Men's Fall 2020

21 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments