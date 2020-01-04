Edward Crutchley Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Beauty

The winner of two Woolmark Prizes in 2019 and the right hand of Kim Jones for almost a decade, Edward Crutchley’s steady progression and high sell through rate at retail are introducing the low-profile designer to a wider audience.

For the fall 2020 season, he wanted something that “felt rich, perhaps with a little bit of depth to it than last season. I felt a little bit [of] mix up, so it wasn’t a full look,” said Crutchley.

The collection was a full-on display of what he does best – opulence. Elements of Filipiniana dresses, cable knit, Javanese batik, Versace poser suits from the Nineties and mid-18 century English chintz populated the runway.

Interestingly, the designer chose a song from RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Iman Diamond’s “Opulence, you own everything” for the finale, adding a dash of tongue-in-cheek joy to the show.

Well tailored suits and court dress-inspired looks were embroidered with Japanese chrysanthemum patterns with rhinestones, as Dolly Parton would want it, he said, and matched with Stephen Jone’s Fez and colorful triangular hats inspired by the Herero people of Namibia, where Crutchley traveled to last summer.

Highlights from the collection also included a voluminous mink coat, and colorful and out of the world prints from artist Erik Jones. Crutchley bought a graphic and sexually explicit painting from Jones as a reward for winning the Woolmark Prize, and he loved it so much that he connected with Jones via Instagram DM and proposed to work on a collaboration.

“I found the way he distorts the body in his works is very interesting, apart from the genitals and all that,” said Crutchley.