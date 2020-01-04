Galleries

The show was squirreled away in an East London warehouse, a fitting backdrop for designer Arashi Yanagawa’s rock chic collection that was reminiscent of “Matrix” styles. The looks came strong and fast – blazers with sharp and exaggerated shoulders, a red vinyl coat and relaxed tailored suits – as models pounded the concrete floor in their cowboy boots.

Yanagawa’s skilled construction of such staples was accentuated with experimental details — elasticated waistbands nipped in coats at the waist, buttons were purposely done up wrong and pearl embellishments, which added a delicate contrast, ran down the side of shirts. He also played with large volumes for the trousers and scarves for pops of color.

While the designs were edgy, pieces worn as full looks or individually could easily be imagined off the runway and on the streets.