JordanLuca Men's Fall 2020

Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto incorporated upcycled and recycled fabrics and yarns into this Goth-edged collection that referenced the Renaissance, wealthy landowners from the 17th century, and biker boys. Models traversed a candlelit runway in black, vampire-like capes, skinny trousers with whipstitch details, or jackets with lavish ruffs around the neck or waist. Stephen Jones’ pleated berets added a jaunty air, while a few pops of color – bright pink for a sweater vest, neon green for screen-printed trousers – lifted the sinister mood of this collection.

