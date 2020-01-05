  View Gallery — 11   Photos

For his debut show, dubbed “Higher Power,” Talal Hizami kept it simple and close to home.

He looked to his family and Arab heritage — his own source of a “higher power” — for inspiration and reimagined old-time favorites like the cable-knit sets his mum would dress him up in as a child, or the check coats he wore as part of his school uniform, into elegant wardrobe staples: a cozy knit set featuring satin trims, a tailored check coat paired with embroidered nylon track pants and shearling outerwear.

More directional pieces included velvet tracksuits that had a dandy flair and blazers featuring illustrations of “spiritual goddesses and angels of peace.”

What stood out was Hizami’s ability to update wardrobe classics with subtle details and maintain a commercial edge in his range — which is not often the case on the London men’s wear catwalks.

His refined take on sportswear, combined with relaxed tailoring, also felt relevant and in-line with the trend of designers returning to a more elegant, tailored look.

