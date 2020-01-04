Pronounce Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

“We were inspired by the mountains in China and the contrast found in nature,” said designers Yushan Li and Jun Zhou, who painted the runway in forest green and a bright fiery orange.

While the colors stood strong, Li and Zhou added fluidity to their tailored pieces: There were flowing long coats and loose high-waisted trousers. They also played with detail and popular men’s wear staples such as blazers and shirt jackets had exaggerated lapels, oversized buttons and embossing, which the designers said was a new technique they played with this season.

The collection felt elevated in creativity and design. Thick wools and leather were cut flush to the body and holographic printed silk shirts added an extra touch of luxury.