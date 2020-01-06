Qasimi Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

It was a very emotional moment when Hoor Al Qasimi, twin sister of the late Khalid al Qasimi, took a bow. People were in tears to witness this moment of succession as she stepped in as creative director of the brand.

The fall 2020 collection was the last collection Khalid designed. He mapped out the mood board and collection plan before his death last summer. Adam Rice, head of design at Qasimi, since its launch, finished the collection based on Khalid’s vision. It was a bit darker and moodier than usual, following the sign of “after hours” on the mood board.

The brand continues to draw inspiration from the Middle East, from the tribal elements, architecture, animals, furnitures and a sentence from the Quran. Hoor explained that she used the phrase “I am near,” meaning God being near, to preserve and embrace Khalid’s legacy.

The closing look at the back said “Every sun has to set” is also a nod of Khalid’s passing and “symbolize the idea of eternity to continue what Khalid stood for,” Rice said.

German bag designer Lutz Morris sponsored some nice square bags for the show and Rice hinted that a collaboration might be in the pipeline.