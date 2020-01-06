  View Gallery — 16   Photos

“I wanted to focus my collection on zero waste and changing the perception of disposable items such as clothes,” said designer Alexandra Hackett, who showed her collection in a basketball court in South London.

She employed recycled and deadstock materials to create such tried-and-true sportswear tropes as track pants, vests and boiler suits. She widened her use of eyelet hardware — a brand signature — on garments such as a navy blue vest top, straight-leg pants and messenger bags.

To further hammer her point across, Hackett introduced prints depicting crushed plastic bottles, which helped spice up her collection.

Studio ALCH Men's Fall 2020

16 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments