Xander Zhou Men's Fall 2020

Xander Zhou indulged his fascination for futurism and quantum physics with his fall 2020 collection.
The designer mused that there are multiple versions of one being in alternate universes — himself included. And what doesn’t make sense in one universe might be the gold standard of truth — and perhaps the height of cool — in another.
Each model had half of his face painted a different tone and wore one contact lens — suggesting the same person from two parallel universe merged into one. Zhou called them “Homo Multiversalis,” a fictional breed of mankind that embodies the ultimate idea of inclusivity.
The clothes expressed Zhou’s concept effectively. Two halves of a similar design were sewn into one to create full looks. There were a good number of wearable puffer jackets with zigzag edges, comfy turtleneck sweaters and colorful shirts with a streetwear vibe. Pixilated faces prints stood out amid the repetition of looks.