A Cold Wall Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Beauty

The London-based Samuel Ross took his show on the road to Milan, but that wasn’t the only change: This brand, which launched with streetwear, is growing up and moving on with tailored pieces, including an inky teal bathrobe coat, a series of boxy shirt jackets in crinkly cotton and tailored suit in a zingy shade of cobalt. “A designer needs a new proposition, and this is my way of maturing the brand, it’s my ode to men’s wear,” said an enthusiastic Ross backstage.

WWD Critique: Ross made the transition from street to tailoring with finesse, proof that he’s no one-trick designer. He should continue to spotlight tailoring — and keep showing in Milan.