Galleries

Collection

For fall, Andrea Pompilio stepped away from the more fashionable looks of the past to embrace a classic elegance, with staples such as suits, coats, elastic-waist pants and oversize pea coats, all in luxurious fabrics.

WWD Critique: Pompilio may have gone more formal, but he didn’t loose his distinctive touch, which makes him one of the most interesting independent designers on the Milan men’s scene.