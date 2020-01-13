Belstaff Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Sean Lehnhardt-Moore, Belstaff’s creative director, delivered a unisex collection full of stylishly weather-beaten, outdoorsy clothing, in tune with the brand’s sporty heritage, and cozy, oversize knits meant for layering. Top pieces included a Fifties-style canvas jacket, a duffle coat-army blanket hybrid and cool leather and suede A-line skirts with a Seventies vibe.

WWD Critique: The British heritage brand has come to its senses, presenting tight showroom lineups filled with strong commercial clothing, instead of forcing itself to stage runway shows or lavish presentations.