Sean Lehnhardt-Moore, Belstaff’s creative director, delivered a unisex collection full of stylishly weather-beaten, outdoorsy clothing, in tune with the brand’s sporty heritage, and cozy, oversize knits meant for layering. Top pieces included a Fifties-style canvas jacket, a duffle coat-army blanket hybrid and cool leather and suede A-line skirts with a Seventies vibe.

WWD Critique: The British heritage brand has come to its senses, presenting tight showroom lineups filled with strong commercial clothing, instead of forcing itself to stage runway shows or lavish presentations.

Belstaff Men's Fall 2020

