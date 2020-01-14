Billionaire Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

The presidential suite at the five-star luxury Principe di Savoia Hotel, which includes a private pool, was the ideal set for the Billionaire presentation of a collection of sleek python trenches, dinner jackets in patterns of golden peacocks, camel cashmere coats with detachable mink shawl-collars, and silk pajamas in monochromatic feathers inspired by Jay Gatsby from “The Great Gatsby.”

WWD Critique: Billionaire owner Phillip Plein has certainly homed in on the brand’s target man, delivering a collection that fit Gatsby’s party-throwing, jet-setting lifestyle like a glove.