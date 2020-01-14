Caruso Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Softness was the key word at Caruso, not only in terms of fabrics but also in the construction of the luxurious full canvas or cashmere jackets lined in supple nylon, and in the cozy boiled wool coats, upping the ante at this storied Italian brand, which speaks to “a man that wants to show it’s his choice,” said chief executive officer Marco Angeloni.

WWD CRITIQUE: Caruso’s manifesto calls for playful elegance, epitomized by the easy approach to tailoring, the color palette that ranged from sage green and earthy hues to touches of orange and electric blue, and precious fabrics that invite nuzzling.