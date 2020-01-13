  View Gallery — 3   Photos

Christian Pellizzari traveled the world for fall, touching down in Venice, Marrakech and India to develop a collection that mixed patterns and played on the juxtaposition of drape-y silks for shawl-collared pajamas worn under belted robe-like topcoats in grainy wool.

WWD Critique: The collection had a languid and luxurious feel but appeared somewhat stuck in time.

Christian Pellizzari Men's Fall 2020

