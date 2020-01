Galleries

Corneliani continued its mission to deliver wardrobe staples in luxury fabrics but with high-tech solutions, as in a long-haired shearling jacket, jacquard merino wool and cashmere cable-knit sweaters and cotton or camel jerseys that conveyed a relaxed yet elegant look.

WWD Critique: Staying consistent to its artisanal roots, the brand is evolving its style with a more modern approach, as it must to stay relevant.