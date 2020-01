Galleries

Collection

The dystopian future imagined by Danilo Paura is one where checked and corduroy tailoring, polar fleece jackets and sporty styles coexist – as long as they are crafted from premium fabrics and feature artisanal elements, which were in full display in colorful knits.

WWD Critique: Although the line’s rebranding aimed to telegraph a new approach by the designer, Paura could have pushed the creative envelop more.