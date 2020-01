Galleries

Classic Prince of Wales or chevron patterns were revisited at Dondup, woven together with denim, the brand’s core business that is now focused on the sustainable Dzero project, while knitwear was further developed via blended wool, cashmere and silk yarns in cozy yet luxurious sweaters.

WWD Critique: Craftsmanship and technology meet to raise the creativity bar with an eye on sustainability.