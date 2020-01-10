Galleries

Dsquared2 is turning 25 this year and for the occasion Dean and Dan Caten organized a big show, which also included the screening of a video showing the milestones of the designers’ career in fashion and a live performance by Sister Sledge, who sang their iconic hit “We Are Family.”

Fashion-wise, the coed fall collection featured a wide range of Dsquared2’s signature staples, including shearling coats, plaid jackets, duffle coats, which were re-proportioned to get oversize, super shrunken, ultra cropped or super long.

Echoing the early Aughts, jeans were fitted and extremely low waist — an extra-low crotch was added for a new design twist. Sexy minidresses and corset-like tops were crafted from washed wool for a cozy, textured feel and the same treatment was employed to give a lived-in effect to men’s jackets, sometimes layered over vests for a Western-look.

If the show was repetitive in its Canadian backwood styles, the Caten twins were naturally in a celebratory and nostalgic mood, which was instrumental to show the DNA of the brand developed over 25 years. They even projected photos of themselves from baby boys to jet setting designers. Quite a trip.