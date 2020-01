Galleries

A double-breasted suit in a Prince of Wales pattern worn with a tie and under a supple leather bomber jacket with a shearling collar and chunky soled suede shoes exemplified Eleventy’s look for fall, balancing volumes, streetwear details, tailoring expertise and a casual-chic vibe.

WWD Critique: Eleventy is in sync with the times, evolving and mixing a sportswear attitude with more tailored designs.