A nostalgic at heart, for his 10th anniversary in fashion Fabio Quaranta deployed clothes from decades past, some of which were recycled, offering a charming take on men’s wear tropes in which checks, Prince of Wales, pinstripes and chevron patterns appeared on relaxed suits and workwear-inspired gear.

WWD Critique: Rather than looking nostalgic, the collection had a subtle arty undertone placing it in tune with today’s conversation about masculinity.