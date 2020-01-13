  View Gallery — 36   Photos

Reflecting on social interactions during dark Danish winters, Jannik Wikkelso Davidsen lined up an array of characters dressed in Eighties-inspired office wear in proportions that ranged from exaggerated boxy jackets and extra-tight pants to Nineties rave looks in acid tones. The contrast reached a literal peak with shirts and trenchcoats defined by sculpture-like structures on the shoulder.

WWD Critique: Behind the smoke of edgy performances and conceptual installations there were actually some commercially appealing pieces in Davidsen’s signature gritty aesthetics.

Han Kjobenhavn Men's Fall 2020

