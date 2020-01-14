Isaia Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Neapolitan brand Isaia is renowned for its tailoring, but the company this season sometimes broke up the suit by pairing formal jackets with the new denim line with a customized selvage and a traditional Neapolitan proverb embroidered on the inner part of the belt. It also introduced the Military Series inspired by jackets worn by Vietnam vets — the latter seen as a symbol of freedom and universal peace.

WWD Critique: Isaia successfully combined sports and formality, staying true to its tailoring roots.