JieDa Men's Fall 2020

To mark the brand’s debut in Milan, Japanese designer Hiroyuki Fujita injected sartorial elements into its signature retro-athletic aesthetic, playing with sharp cuts and unfinished details in boxy vests layered over hoodies and employing denim and iridescent and tie-dyed velvet fabrics to craft oversize knits, shirts and flared pants.

WWD Critique: Although it looked cohesive and offered some sparks, the collection missed that extra effort an international runway debut demands.