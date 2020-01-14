Kb Hong Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Chinese fashion company K-Boxing debuted its upscale line in Milan with a collection that exemplified the company’s aim to go big and international. It featured traditional men’s wear fabrics such as houndstooth and checks crafted in suits worn under soft leather vests and sartorial puffer jackets or oversize topcoats with a juxtaposition of tailoring and sportswear details.

WWD Critique: Developed in China with European fabrics, the collection had a luxurious and edgy feel.