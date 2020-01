Galleries

Collection

Kiton’s jacket had a knitwear effect thanks to a sartorial technique and a four-ply cashmere yarn, snuggly yet luxurious so that formal looks become more sporty and sportswear styles evolve into more elegant designs, said chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis. Case in point: A mink-lined hoodie.

WWD Critique: Kiton again did its fabric research and delivered an understatedly chic lineup ideal for the man with lots of money to spend.