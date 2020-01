Galleries

Designers Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch decided against a runway show this season, for a variety of reasons, and instead displayed this contemporary collection at the brand’s Milan store. It was filled with tailoring, as in a trompe l’oeil double-breasted jacket with one button, needle punch knits and cargo pants, some with pleats.

WWD Critique: Just another contemporary men’s brand. Nothing special here.