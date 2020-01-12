Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 37   Photos

How to make a classic pattern like houndstooth appealing to younger generations? Make it distorted and psychedelic, according to Marcelo Burlon, who played with the motif on both military-inspired and tailored garments.

WWD Critique: Burlon continued to feed the appetite of his young, cool fans with a lineup that combined a street sensibility with a more polished metropolitan look.

