Marco De Vincenzo Men's Fall 2020

Marco De Vincenzo on Tuesday morning hosted its debut at Milan Men’s Fashion Week – the line was officially launched last June at Pitti Uomo in Florence.

The signature elements of De Vincenzo’s aesthetic – including charming color effects, optical illusions, plissé and appealing graphics with a sense of mystery – resulted in a delicate and romantic lineup, which reinterpreted classic men’s wear styles with a youthful spirit. A traditional Loden coats was revamped with sophisticated pleated details, blazers revealed soft bows on the back and fluid pants showed alluring degradé effects.

De Vincenzo channeled a military and workwear-inspired look with the same softness and delicacy, as shown by jackets with curved cargo pockets and utility pants crafted from high-end shiny padded fabrics, while he paired jewel-like accessories, including chain belts with colored gems, with graphic printed silk shirts and jacquard sweaters.

Portraying a modern gentleman with a rock ‘n’ roll soul, highlighted by the rhinestone details and a certain loose, dramatic attitude of the three-piece suits, De Vincenzo brought a message of peace, love and grace to Milan Fashion Week.