Matchless London Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

This Italian outerwear brand is seeking a higher purpose, looking to make its jackets in a sustainable way, with materials such as corn fiber, and using algorithms during production to reduce energy and waste. The lineup featured a camo print shearling, lots of leather, biker styles and coats with hidden zippers and removable panels.

WWD Critique: Style wise, there was nothing particularly exciting here, but kudos to the team for coming up with solutions to the sustainability puzzle and for having the courage to make a tough-looking black jacket out of corn.