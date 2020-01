Designer Miao Ran envisioned a small town populated with male and female characters sharing the same wardrobe of organza flared pants with a Seventies vibe and apron-style pinstriped culottes paired with cocoon peacoats embellished with neon-hued faux fur collars.

WWD Critique: The coed collection had a poetic subtext and pushed the norms of gender to convey a post-modern look.