Missoni Men's Fall 2020

- Galleries
- Collection
The late Seventies’ jazz scene, in particular Miles Davis’ look, served as inspiration for the Missoni fall collection. The artist’s bold style echoed in the rich and luxurious textures defining the designs, spanning from cardigans and sweaters, sometimes showing archival patterns, to chic outerwear, such as deconstructed topcoats. These included a fully reversible number, with one face in an iridescent fabric peppered with metallic threads. Exuding luxurious coziness, a shirt was crafted from a super-soft pashmina fabric in a checkered Masai-inspired pattern. Adding a hint of glamour, some sweaters and suits added touches of Lurex for a sparkling effect, which gave a new rock ‘n’ roll twist to the Missoni brand.