MSGM Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

At a time when collaborations have probably reached their peak – if not gone way past it – the one between MSGM creative director Massimo Giorgetti and horror film director Dario Argento turned out to make perfect sense.

For fall, the designer not only used the posters of some of Argento’s most famous movies – such as “Cat O’Nine Tails,” “Phenomena” and “Suspiria” – to create a full co-branded line of products, but also let himself be inspired by Argento’s dark and mysterious aesthetic.

“Dario Argento has an amazing passion for colors,” said the designer, who worked a bright palette of saturated tones of red, pink and green combined with nocturnal black.

The result was a blending of MSGM’s signature playful, ironic vibe with a sense of darkness. Classic flowers were mixed with Venus flytraps on vivacious prints splashed on shirts and ties, while details of monsters and blood splatters popped up on sweaters.

Inspired by Argento’s quote, “We are two. My dark side and I,” Giorgetti successfully melded the brand’s street-focused spirit of cool, over dyed washed denim, big puffers, jacquard anoraks and corduroy ensembles with the appeal of tailored suits and outerwear.

Referencing different youth movements from both the Eighties and the Nineties, Giorgetti kept the lineup fresh and fun, and both punkish and polished, giving Milan what it needs: a hint of irreverent, free-spirited creativity.