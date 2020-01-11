No. 21 Men's Fall 2020

Is another "Brad-mance" brewing?
At last night's National Board of Review Awards, Bradley Cooper, who introduced Pitt for the best-supporting actor award, shared a story of returning a jacket he’d accidentally left behind after a Los Angeles Philharmonic concert last summer.
“I went home with Brad Pitt’s jacket, and I’m not going to lie to you, I tried it on. And you know what? It felt really good,” Cooper told the Cipriani crowd. “And that’s the power of Brad Pitt.”
“Well,” said Pitt, considering the curved glass trophy. “It’s nice being able to leave this thing carrying something other than George Clooney.”
