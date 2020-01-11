No. 21 Men's Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 26   Photos

Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s goal for fall was to define a new idea of formalwear, and he came up with sharp cut men’s staples occasionally crafted in feminine, sensual fabrics, including lace and silk faille.

WWD Critique: The collection looked wearable and commercially savvy, but missed some runway appeal.

