Salvatore Ferragamo Men's Fall 2020

For the first show of the new decade, creative director Paul Andrew wanted to inject a fresh energy into the Salvatore Ferragamo collection. He found inspiration in his staff, filled with Millennials who, according to the designer, love to mix and match different styles. Starting from classic men’s archetypes, including the businessman, the car racer, the biker, the surfer, the soldier and the sailor, he elaborated a versatile blend of styles, resulting in a lively collection that was probably the best he’s designed since he landed at the brand. Tailored coats were worn with tight scuba pants, suits with a young attitude sported short pants worn with fisherman’s boots, military-inspired pants got a tailored twist and a traditional camouflage pattern was rendered in a more sophisticated version with graphic florals.

Quintessentially an accessories brand, Ferragamo is closely associated with the use of leather, which Andrew crafted for luxurious ready-to-wear pieces, spanning from sporty shearling zipper jackets worn with sleek leather pants to a vest layered over a cozy knitted sweater paired with utility pants.

With this collection, which also showcased Andrew’s delicate color sensibility, the designer found a charming balance between the brand’s storied heritage and the desire to be a leading player in the season’s trend conversation. Not an easy task for the Salvatore Ferragamo label.