Tom Ford Men's Fall 2020

Tom Ford loosened up his silhouettes, and channeled a sunshine-y, Seventies California vibe with tailored suits that tied at the waist with skinny leather belts, trousers that flared gently over sneakers, and gossamer dress shirts in shades of mauve, lilac and pink. Casual pieces came in mesmerizing brights such as Aperol orange or lilac for suede cowboy jackets, or pink for a satiny bomber.

WWD Critique: Ford created a whole Slim Aarons-style world full of fun-in-the-sun colors and shapes that were sexy and comfortable — no easy task.