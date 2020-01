Galleries

Collection

A multifaceted creative type, Giorgio Di Salvo’s reflection on prosthetics triggered by a quote from Le Corbusier – “We are born naked and with insufficient armor” – translated into a lineup of uniform- and workwear-inspired pieces that had a street sensibility – think tie-dye tracksuits and logo-ed anoraks.

WWD Critique: Di Salvo managed to convey deep thoughts with uncomplicated pieces that will cater to the cool kids on the street.