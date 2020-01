Galleries

Along with high-end water resistant puffers, anoraks and down jackets in neutral colors and in the brand’s signature buffalo checks, the collection highlighted parka styles via dedicated capsules hinged on the Eco, Tech and Luxe themes, with the latter standing out for the use of waterproof wool tweed by Loro Piana.

WWD Critique: Once again, Woolrich delivered its urban take on sportswear with new twists and perpetuated its fabric experimentation mission.