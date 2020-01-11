Z Zegna Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

After six seasons of presentations at Pitti Uomo, Z Zegna returned to Milan Fashion Week with an installation at its showroom. With the company moving the brand back to a larger metropolitan landscape, the lineup seemed to incorporate practical functionality – conveyed through subtle cargo pockets, performance fabrics and ultra-light accessories.

Classic tailoring fabrics with a cozy feel, such as carded wools and velvets, were juxtaposed with recycled blends with a technical feel for car coats and bombers offering both a chic look and a sense of protection. Pants sported military-inspired side closures or were cut slightly flared and cropped for a subtle Seventies feel, enhanced by the color palette of rusty tones, acid shades and neutrals.

Channeling an urban sensibility, Alessandro Sartori moved away from the high-tech environment of past seasons to embrace a new sense of lightness infused with a fun, relaxed vibe.