  View Gallery — 34   Photos
Daisuke Obana can always be counted on to produce an eye-catching show, and the lavish interior of the Masonic Hall theater set the stage for the N. Hoolywood designer’s minimal and clean approach for fall. All black and white looks using advanced Japanese tailoring in light nylon and Neoprene fabrics created interesting shapes in cropped voluminous jackets and pants and even a three-piece suit. The elevated feel was amplified by a shirt and tie combo on turtlenecks on every look.
WWD Critique: Obana’s shows are usually thematic but this time around he went for simplistic, trend-focused garments in interesting silhouettes.

N.Hoolywood Men's Fall 2020

34 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments