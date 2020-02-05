Nihl Men's Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

For his fall collection, Neil Grotzinger was inspired by queer coding in horror films such as “Psycho” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” — think Norman Bates with a touch of femininity. The result was a play on asymmetrical, deconstructed garments (mostly in leather) with a raw feel. The NIHL designer also used multiple tying techniques and nonfunctional zippers.

WWD Critique: Sure, the show had an entertainment factor, but the clothes seemed more suited for a Halloween party than real life.